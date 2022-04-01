HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.
HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,327. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
