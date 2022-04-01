HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 5,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,327. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.