Hydra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $510,073.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $8.57 or 0.00018455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $73.80 million and approximately $510,073.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,177,065 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

