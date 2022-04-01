Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,812. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $61.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -372.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

