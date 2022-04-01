Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Announces Earnings Results

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.50 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

