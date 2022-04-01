IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

