IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.
Shares of IGMS stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44.
IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
