IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

IGMS stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

