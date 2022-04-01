IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 742.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.