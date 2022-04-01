IGM Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,132 put options on the company. This is an increase of 277% compared to the typical daily volume of 566 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $26.73 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $222,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

