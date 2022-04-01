IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

IMAX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. 29,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

