Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 191,796 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,077,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

