ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

