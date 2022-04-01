Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 400.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.