Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.34 or 0.07236265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,531.37 or 0.99630922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00045773 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

