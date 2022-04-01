Independent Bank Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBCP stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.