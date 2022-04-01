Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

IBTX opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

