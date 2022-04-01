indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $85,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. State Street Corp lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,491 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $8,208,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.71. 62,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

