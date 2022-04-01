Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI):

3/31/2022 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2022 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

2/15/2022 – Infinity Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 11,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,981. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,550,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,114 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 527,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

