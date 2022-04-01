Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,604. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

