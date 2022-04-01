Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INBX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.09.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

