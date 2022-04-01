Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IPHA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 72,951 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,157,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

