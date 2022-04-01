Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Shares Down 1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

