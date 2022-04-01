Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.71. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSJA. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the third quarter worth $154,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $9,846,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.