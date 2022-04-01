Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 4%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 454,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 319,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.96 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
