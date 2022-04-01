Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 4%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 454,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 319,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.96 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00.

Get Inomin Mines alerts:

Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.