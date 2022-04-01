Insider Buying: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Acquires 3,250 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LCII traded up $4.76 on Friday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.96 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

