Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Purchases $17,914.75 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $17,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 42,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,041,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thilo Schroeder bought 53,118 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $1,259,958.96.

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder bought 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

