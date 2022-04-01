Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $13,856.08 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 454 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $13,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.11. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

