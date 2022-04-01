Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 547 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $12,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $925.11 million, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.