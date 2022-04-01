Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 547 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $12,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $925.11 million, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $60.67.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
