Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$153,560.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total value of C$153,560.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$239,010.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total value of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total value of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$984,067.65.

TSE CNQ opened at C$77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$36.23 and a twelve month high of C$80.13. The stock has a market cap of C$89.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

