Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 229.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

