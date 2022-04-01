Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CFO Sells $3,531,114.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $3,531,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ETR stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $118.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $53,520,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,337,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

