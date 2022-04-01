Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,366,488.

David Harquail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$204.76. 276,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,497. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$158.27 and a one year high of C$216.32. The stock has a market cap of C$39.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$187.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$177.65.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

