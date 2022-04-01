Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $20,592.90 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CEO Francis Jose sold 3,915 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $20,592.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francis Jose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Francis Jose sold 1,470 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $7,791.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Francis Jose sold 2,138 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $11,331.40.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.