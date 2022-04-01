Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $320,301.50 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $16.83 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $3,227,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $29,113,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.