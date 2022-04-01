Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells C$256,880.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,040,742.84.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$7.15.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

KEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.68.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

