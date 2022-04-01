Insider Selling: Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Mannatech, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mannatech by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.