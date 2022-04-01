Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $103,236.15 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09.

Natera stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

