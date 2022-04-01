Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells 19,231 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total value of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,111.94.

Shares of POU opened at C$31.21 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$32.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

