Insider Selling: Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Sells 5,983 Shares of Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.34), for a total transaction of £65,513.85 ($85,818.51).

Richard Andrew Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,990 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($14.11), for a total transaction of £53,742.30 ($70,398.61).

LON:TET opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,030.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.51. The company has a market capitalization of £679.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58. Treatt plc has a 52 week low of GBX 842 ($11.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

