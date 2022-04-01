Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.76. 892,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

