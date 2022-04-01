Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VIR stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.