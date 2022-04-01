Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
VIR stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
