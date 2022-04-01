Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

