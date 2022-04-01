Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,946. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $196,748.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,484 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $35,308,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

