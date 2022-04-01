InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 0.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.18. 14,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 37,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

