Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $85.23. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,323. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.25.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $676,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

