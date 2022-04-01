Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Shares Up 0.6%

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.30. 9,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrity Applications stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Integrity Applications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

