Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

