International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 162 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.93) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.41) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 142.24 ($1.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 219 ($2.87).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.