Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,497. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

