Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

