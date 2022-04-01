Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 568,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 539,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBB. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

